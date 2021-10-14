4th Circ. Cements Insurer's Win in $9M Building Defects Suit

By Shane Dilworth (October 14, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- An excess insurer did not act in bad faith when refusing coverage for a $9 million judgment against a defunct contractor accused of building defects, the Fourth Circuit said, upholding a ruling that found the policyholder would never have to pay that amount out of pocket. ContraVest Construction Co. and affiliate ContraVest Inc. dissolved in 2007 and 2011, respectively, and therefore could not have suffered damages based on Mt. Hawley Insurance Co.'s denial of their insurance claim, a three-judge panel said in Wednesday's unpublished ruling. In 2014, ContraVest agreed to a $9 million judgment to resolve Plantation Point Horizontal Property Regime...

