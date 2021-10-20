Nossaman Adds Ex-Blanchard Krasner Eminent Domain Pro

By Rachel Rippetoe (October 20, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based firm Nossaman LLP has added to its eminent domain and valuation practice, hiring an ex-Blanchard Krasner & French appellate partner to its Sacramento office. Steve Silva, who was previously based in Reno, Nevada, will join the firm as a partner, practicing in both California and Nevada, according to the firm's announcement last week. His practice focuses on eminent domain, real estate litigation, land use matters and appellate proceedings. "Nossaman's unparalleled reputation in the field of eminent domain, its long and storied history in the West and creative, accomplished roster of attorneys made it very attractive to me," Silva said...

