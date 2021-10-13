Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump DOJ Civil, Enviro Leader

By Dave Simpson (October 13, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued a subpoena to the former head of the U.S. Department of Justice's civil and environment divisions during the Trump administration in an effort to understand apparent attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the committee announced Wednesday. Select Committee Chair Bennie G. Thompson said in a letter to Jeffrey Bossert Clark that it has evidence that Clark attempted to involve the DOJ in efforts to "interrupt the peaceful transfer of power." "The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS