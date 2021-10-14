Pharmacies Slam Cherokee Bid To Remand Opioid Claims

By Joyce Hanson (October 14, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Big pharmacy companies have urged an Oklahoma federal court not to grant the Cherokee Nation's bid to move its opioid suit against them to state court, arguing that a remand would disrupt multidistrict litigation claiming that the drug's makers, its distributors and pharmacies are responsible for the nationwide opioid epidemic. In opposing the Cherokee Nation's motion to remand all claims against defendants that haven't yet settled, CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said Wednesday that the federal court shouldn't remand because the companies and the tribe have devoted an "extraordinary" amount of time and energy to the bellwether...

