Retiring Mass. Trial Court Chief Says Virus Sped 'Innovation'

By Chris Villani (October 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Paula Carey, who is set to retire in January as chief justice of the Massachusetts Trial Court, said it had been a wild but in many ways fruitful last 19 months navigating the state's nearly 100 courthouses, 385 judges and 6,300 staff members through the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice Carey was appointed to a five-year term by the state's Supreme Judicial Court in 2013 and reappointed to a second term in 2018. She told Law360 in an interview that one of her proudest accomplishments was helping the court adapt to rapidly changing circumstances during the health crisis. "It's been a tough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS