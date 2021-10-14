Holland & Knight Snags Ex-SEC Chief Risk Officer

By Emily Lever (October 14, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP on Thursday announced the hire of a former top official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a partner in its corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities group. Gabriel Benincasa, who has held senior positions at CIT Group, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley and was most recently the chief risk officer at the SEC, will be based in Holland & Knight's New York and Washington, D.C., offices. "Gabe's SEC experience, combined with his extensive knowledge of broker-dealer and investment advisor regulations and a variety of financial products including fixed income, equities, derivatives and structured products, will...

