NCAA Athletes Want Wage Class Cert., Notice To Thousands

By Matthew Santoni (October 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- More than 200,000 college student-athletes could opt in to a federal lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association if a judge approves a request from the proposed lead plaintiffs for the first stage of certification and notice. The plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge John R. Padova for conditional certification of all student-athletes who'd played for NCAA Division I schools since April 2017, along with subcollectives for students who'd played at 15 colleges and universities named in the complaint. Conditional certification would allow the plaintiffs to start reaching out to current and former student-athletes so they could decide whether to join the...

