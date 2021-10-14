Lowenstein Atty, Gov.'s Aide Pulled Into NJ Virus 'Favor' Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 14, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Lowenstein Sandler LLP attorney and the outgoing chief of staff to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy must face allegations they took part in firing a state health official for objecting to collecting COVID-19 test samples from the chief of staff's relatives, a state judge has ruled in the ex-official's whistleblower suit. In an order made available Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd granted a motion from Christopher Neuwirth, formerly an assistant commissioner of the state Department of Health, to file a third amended complaint that adds as defendants chief of staff George Helmy and Lowenstein Sandler partner Matthew Platkin....

