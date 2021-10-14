Abrams & Bayliss 'On The Line' In Biogen Fee-Shift Request

By Leslie Pappas (October 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. narrowly avoided a shareholder's demand that it pay for driving up litigation costs in a Delaware Chancery books and records case, but its counsel Abrams & Bayliss LLP nevertheless left court Thursday with a judge's stern warning that the firm was right "on the line" of breaking the rules. In a telephonic bench ruling, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. denied investor Melvin Gross' request to shift $208,000 in attorney's fees and expenses to Massachusetts-based Biogen, concluding that the company's conduct during the case was "on the line...but not quite over the line." "But I must say,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS