Realtors Can't Slam Door On Feds' Antitrust Probe, DOJ Says

By Christopher Cole (October 14, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a D.C. federal judge the National Association of Realtors can't meet the "heavy burden" it takes to prevent an antitrust investigation despite an earlier settlement deal with the feds over its practices. The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust arm filed court papers on Wednesday opposing a legal effort by the association to either kill or modify the agency's civil investigative demand concerning possible antitrust issues with NAR's real estate marketing rules. The Realtor group has told the court in a recent lawsuit against the government that it's on solid legal footing to block the civil investigative...

