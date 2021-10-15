Polo Star Wants Court To Block Sales Of Cloned Horse

By Carolina Bolado (October 15, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An Argentine polo star renewed his request Friday for a Florida federal court to block a Texas geneticist from cloning his horse and selling it, arguing that discovery has produced new information about the geneticist's plans to sell more clones. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, polo star Adolfo Cambiaso said the last time he asked for an injunction against Alan Meeker, who owns Crestview Farm LLC and Crestview Genetics LLC, he did not know about a secret agreement executed by Crestview in November 2020 that allowed for a buyer to purchase an additional seven clones of...

