Minn. Office On Missing, Murdered Natives Part Of Wider Push

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 14, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Legislature has approved a new permanent state Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives — the first of its kind in the nation — stemming from recommendations of a state task force that focused on this issue. The new office is part of a push to have more Native-specific offices at different levels of government, including an ongoing effort by a bipartisan group of legislators and tribal leaders to create an Office of Tribal Affairs within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Minnesota task force was led by state Sen. Mary Kunesh, who has Lakota heritage, and it found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS