Florida High Court Rules Traffic Ticket App Is Practicing Law

By Carolina Bolado (October 14, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that defunct traffic ticket defense startup TIKD Services LLC was engaged in the unlicensed practice of law and blocked it from restarting operations in Florida. In a majority decision authored by Justice Alan Lawson and signed onto by just two additional justices, the high court said that because TIKD's app-based service, which connects drivers who have traffic tickets with independent attorneys, collects money from clients to pay for their attorneys and can substantially affect whether a driver receives timely legal representation, it is engaged in providing legal services. And because TIKD is run by non-attorneys,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS