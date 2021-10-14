Chicago Limousine Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit Hits Roadblock

By Shawn Rice (October 14, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The presence of COVID-19-positive individuals at a Chicago limousine company's premises didn't physically alter the premises, a federal judge ruled Thursday, tossing the suit against Cincinnati Insurance and an insurance agent and holding that there wasn't any physical loss or damage to trigger coverage. While transportation companies could operate in Illinois during the pandemic, the owner of Windy City Limousine Co. said its private, for-hire limo business was directly exposed to COVID-19-positive individuals, making it impractical to operate due to limitations on access for the public's protection. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood threw out the suit against several Cincinnati entities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS