Fed. Circ. Upholds HP's Victory In Printing Patent MDL

By Tiffany Hu (October 14, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Texas federal court's decision to clear HP and other companies in multidistrict litigation accusing them of infringing several printing patents, while upholding an attorney fee order that the patent owner engaged in misconduct. In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn's decision to grant summary judgment of noninfringement to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and its customers, which were all accused of infringing Acacia unit Industrial Print Technologies LLC's patents. The judge also awarded two of HP's customers more than $363,000 in attorney fees after finding that...

