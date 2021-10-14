FAR Council Ponders Rule To Mitigate Contract Climate Effect

By Daniel Wilson (October 14, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Thursday said it may propose a rule aimed at minimizing the climate impact of major federal procurements, aimed especially at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by contractors. The FAR Council, which includes the U.S. Department of Defense, General Services Administration and NASA, is considering amending the Federal Acquisition Regulation to minimize the risk that federal agency procurements pose to climate change and is seeking public input on how best to accomplish that goal, it said in an advance notice of proposed rulemaking. The proposal stems from President Joe Biden's May executive order stating that the impacts of climate...

