College Of NJ Students Can't Halt COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By Bill Wichert (October 14, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Thursday to block The College of New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, rejecting five students' attempt to get around a U.S. Supreme Court ruling more than a century old on the grounds that the shots at issue are not actually vaccines. A few weeks after making similar findings about Rutgers University's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi denied TCNJ students' bid to enjoin the school's mandate, finding their claims will likely fall short in light of the 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts opinion, which upheld a smallpox vaccine requirement. "Given the severity...

