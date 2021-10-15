GAO Finds ICE Gave Co. A Leg Up In $5M Training Deal

By Grace Dixon (October 15, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to reevaluate proposals for a $4.9 million leadership training contract, finding that the agency gave one company insight on how to improve its proposal but not the other contenders. The U.S. Government Accountability Office sustained Academy Leadership LLC's bid protest on Thursday, finding that ICE put The Lincoln Leadership Institute Inc. at an advantage when it told the company in an email that its pricing was higher than the competitors but didn't tell other contenders about concerns with their proposals. "Lincoln was informed that its evaluated price was the highest — which...

