Latest Ruling On PTAB Constitutionality Tees Up More Fights

By Ryan Davis (October 14, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The lengthy string of challenges to the constitutionality of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board appears set to continue after a dissent by a Federal Circuit judge on Wednesday identified another potential flaw in the board that seems likely to spur more litigation, attorneys say. A 2-1 majority of a panel of the appeals court rejected arguments by Mobility Workx LLC that the PTAB has a financial interest in the outcome of cases that makes it biased against patent owners. However, U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman's dissent raised a separate issue to suggest the way the board institutes reviews does not comport...

