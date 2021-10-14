NY Immigrant Defender Joins Board Of Immigration Appeals

By Jennifer Doherty (October 14, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review announced on Thursday that Brooklyn-based attorney Andrea Sáenz has been appointed to the Board of Immigration Appeals, bringing the appellate body to its maximum of 23 judges. Sáenz has worked in immigration defense for over a decade, according to the biography provided by the EOIR, most recently serving as attorney-in-charge at the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project, a program under Brooklyn Defender Services, where she was "instrumental in building the nation's first right-to-counsel model for immigration court," according to Lisa Schreibersdorf, executive director of BDS. "Judge Sáenz is a brilliant lawyer and brings invaluable...

