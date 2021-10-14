EPA Unveils Plan To Address Native Water Challenges

By Dave Simpson (October 14, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled an action plan Thursday aimed at bolstering its partnerships with tribes to tackle critical water issues and provide vital water protections on native lands. The action plan, called "Strengthening The Nation-To-Nation Relationship With Tribes To Secure A Sustainable Water Future," aims to promote coordination and consultation with tribal nations, expand water governance on tribal lands and increase infrastructure funding, the EPA said in a release. "Pursuant to the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to upholding the federal trust responsibility, EPA has developed an action plan that outlines the steps it is taking to deliver on this commitment...

