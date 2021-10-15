Carmen Electra, Models Slam NC Strip Clubs Over Image Use

By Joyce Hanson (October 15, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Two groups of professional models, including "Baywatch" actress Carmen Electra, have slapped two North Carolina strip clubs with publicity rights suits in federal court for illegally using their images, while the U.S. Supreme Court reviews a similar case. In a complaint filed Thursday, Electra and nine other models allege that the now-shuttered Cherry's Gentlemen's Club was advertised using misappropriated and altered images of the models without their authorization. "In publishing plaintiffs' altered images, it was defendants' intention to create a false impression to the general public that plaintiffs were strippers working at Cherry's or endorsed Cherry's," said the defamation claim filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS