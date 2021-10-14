2nd Circ. Won't Revisit Mongolia Mining Case

By Caroline Simson (October 14, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit will not reconsider its decision denying a bid by three Chinese mining companies for court review of an arbitral award dismissing their claim against Mongolia on jurisdictional grounds. The appeals court on Thursday denied the petition for en banc rehearing submitted by China Heilongjiang International Economic & Technical Cooperative Corp., Beijing Shougang Mining Investment Co. Ltd. and Qinhuangdaoshi Qinlong International Industrial Co. Ltd. Counsel for the companies, S. Christopher Provenzano of Provenzano Granne & Bader LLP, told Law360 that they now intend to file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court. "I think...

