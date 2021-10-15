3rd Circ. Revives Tax Evader's Deportation Challenge

By Theresa Schliep (October 15, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals incorrectly found that a piece of late 1990s legislation barred an Italian man convicted of tax evasion from deportation relief, the Third Circuit said, sending the case back to the board for further review. The Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act's prohibition on deportation relief for certain long-term U.S. residents convicted of felonies can't be applied to Louis Evangelista Sr. following his tax evasion conviction, the Third Circuit said in an opinion Thursday. Had Evangelista known the AEDPA would eventually preclude people who commit a felony from deportation relief, Evangelista may have decided to try preserving his...

