Army Delays $22B Microsoft Headset Program

By Daniel Wilson (October 14, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army has pushed back the deployment of augmented reality headsets for soldiers developed under a high-profile, up-to-$21.9 billion deal with Microsoft Corp., it confirmed Thursday. The Army's Program Executive Office Soldier has decided to push back its deadlines for operational testing and fielding of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, until later than originally planned, according to the office's announcement. The Army had originally planned to have an operational test this July and have the first IVAS headsets fielded by the end of September. Its updated plan pushes back the operational test to May 2022 and would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS