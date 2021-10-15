Fisher Phillips Nabs Former Epstein Becker Immigration Pro

By Alyssa Aquino (October 15, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Fisher Phillips has added a former Epstein Becker & Green PC corporate employment and immigration partner to its San Francisco office, according to a firm announcement. Bringing more than two decades of corporate immigration experience to Fisher Phillips, Jang Im will advise businesses on immigration compliance and secure the documentation, visas and permits necessary for them to hire executives, managers and other critical employees, the firm said Thursday. Im told Law360 on Friday that he was very impressed with the firm's "we" environment. "Not every firm has that, … and in doing so, it gives us the ability to do the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS