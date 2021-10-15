Most Cancer Claims Survive In Suit Over Weight Loss Drug

By Jonathan Capriel (October 15, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has dismissed design defect claims against Arena Pharmaceuticals over its weight loss medication Belviq, but the drugmaker couldn't shake allegations that its negligence and inadequate warnings caused a woman's breast cancer. U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday granted in part Arena's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Amy Davis, which claims her breast cancer diagnosed in November 2019 was caused by her use of Belviq. Judge Kays found that the suit failed to specifically identify what role Arena played in manufacturing the now discontinued drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended the drug be withdrawn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS