FERC Commissioner Splits Ramp Up Confirmation Pressure

By Keith Goldberg (October 15, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing on President Joe Biden's choice to fill the last vacant spot at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has taken on new stakes after stalemates among FERC's four current commissioners allowed two controversial power market changes to take effect. Willie Phillips, who currently chairs the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, is set to appear before the Senate Committee for Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday morning, just over a month after Biden tapped him to replace Commissioner Neil Chatterjee, who's now at Hogan Lovells. If confirmed, Phillips would return FERC to a full complement of five...

