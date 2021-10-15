FCC Fines 911 Service Providers For Late Certification Filings

By J. Edward Moreno (October 15, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has reached settlements with eight 911 service providers for failing to timely file their required 911 service reliability certification in 2020. The FCC's Enforcement Bureau announced Thursday, a day before 2021's certifications are due, that the companies will pay between $3,500 and $7,500 in fines and have agreed to implement compliance plans to prevent the issue from happening in their next filings. Collectively, the eight companies were ordered to pay $47,000. Service reliability certifications, which are due by midnight on Oct. 15 each year, show 911 service providers have implemented certain 911 circuit auditing, central office backup power,...

