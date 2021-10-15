Pa. Atty Disbarred In NJ For Misusing Client Trust Funds

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 15, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday stripped former Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba PC attorney Anthony S. Rachuba IV of his Garden State license following his disbarment in Pennsylvania for misappropriating funds from a client's living trust. Rachuba forged four checks totaling $4,000 made out to himself from the trust account and tried to cash a fifth check for $3,800, prompting an investigation that drew scrutiny from ethics authorities, according to a decision from the Supreme Court's disciplinary review board that accompanied the justices' order. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania disbarred Rachuba in June 2020, and the New Jersey high court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS