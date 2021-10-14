Insurer Says Lab Charged Up To $979 Per COVID-19 Test

By Melissa Angell (October 14, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Premera Blue Cross is accusing GS Labs of ordering unnecessary COVID-19 tests for patients and charging "exorbitant" prices upwards of $979 per test so that it can inflate the amount it bills insurers, according to the health insurer's lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington federal court. Premera alleges that the Omaha based-GS Labs is misleading patients into taking up to three different COVID-19 tests and then submitting insurance claims with false information and inflated prices so that it can turn a profit. The insurer says that the lab is also concealing its "cash prices" for its COVID-19 tests, claiming such prices are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS