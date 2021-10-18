GM Drives Away From Oil-Guzzling Defect Claims

By Melissa Angell (October 18, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge nixed a proposed class action accusing General Motors of selling vehicles outfitted with defective engines that consume excessive quantities of oil, finding that the automaker did not breach its express or implied warranties. In an Oct. 14 order granting General Motors' request to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled that named plaintiffs Ron Shea and Robert Kelly cannot proceed with their proposed class action since they did not demonstrate that they pursued and were subsequently denied repairs during their warranty period. "The vehicle owners really offer but a hypothetical — that if they...

