Raymour & Flanigan Loses Bid For COVID-19 Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (October 15, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The furniture retail chain Raymour & Flanigan lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage after a New York state judge dismissed its suit against a group of insurers, finding that government orders, not the virus, caused the chain's losses. A New York state judge tossed Raymour & Flanigan's suit seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses. (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Judge Andrew Borrok found in a four-page opinion Thursday that Raymours Furniture Co.'s stores did not suffer a physical loss or damage that would warrant coverage under its multilayered one-year property insurance program with a collective coverage limit of $150 million. "The business interruption...

