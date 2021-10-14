NJ Atty Keeps License As Disbarment Rule Goes Untouched

By Bill Wichert (October 14, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday saved an attorney from losing her state law license for covering a client's settlement payment with other clients' funds before receiving the money from him, as the justices censured the lawyer while stopping short of revisiting the state's disbarment rule. In a two-page order without much explanation, the Supreme Court censured Karina Pia Lucid for the negligent misappropriation of client funds while rejecting a split decision of the court's Disciplinary Review Board recommending that she be disbarred under the so-called Wilson rule for a knowing misappropriation charge. The order stated that the court "concluded...

