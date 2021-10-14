Zoom Can Hang Up On RingCentral Before Trial, 9th Circ. Says

By Craig Clough (October 14, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied RingCentral's preliminary injunction bid against Zoom that sought to keep in place an agreement allowing RingCentral to resell Zoom's videoconferencing services, holding Thursday that a lower court did not err in finding the companies' contract provisions are too ambiguous to authorize an injunction. Zoom Video Communications is trying to sever its ties with RingCentral and block RingCentral's customers from accessing the Zoom service, and the panel's unpublished opinion held that the district court was not wrong to allow the deal to be broken before proceeding to a trial. "The existing record suggests that the contractual provisions at issue...

