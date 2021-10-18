How The Global Tax Agreement Could Backfire For Biden

By Alex Parker (October 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The $3.5 trillion spending package currently inching through Congress was already the highest-stakes policy battle of President Joe Biden's first term. But the Oct. 8 announcement of a 15% global minimum tax agreement added even more pressure. The spending bill is likely the only vehicle for the administration to conform the federal tax code to the standards of the new global pact. Should it fail, the administration faces the international embarrassment of failing to live up to a deal it largely spearheaded at the Group of 20 coalition and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It also could lead other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS