Counsel Sanctioned In Newark Health Dept. Bias Suit

By Nick Muscavage (October 15, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing a health inspector of Haitian descent in a national origin and retaliation bias suit against the Newark health department was ordered by a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to reimburse the defendants for legal fees and costs incurred through the litigation. Omer W. Khwaja, a New York-based attorney, was ordered by U.S. District Judge William J. Martini to reimburse the legal fees and costs incurred by the defendants relating to their motion to dismiss and the court's order to show cause. Khwaja was sanctioned for failing to explain why he did not file a revised amended complaint and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS