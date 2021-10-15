Ill. Death Suit Not Doomed By Late Expert Disclosure

By Mike Curley (October 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has given a widower another chance at a wrongful death suit stemming from the death of his wife after knee replacement surgery, finding that the trial court was wrong to dismiss the suit entirely after he missed a deadline to disclose expert witnesses. In an opinion filed Thursday, the three-justice panel reversed a summary judgment that had ended Keith O. Anglin's claims against the Carle Foundation Hospital and related entities, saying the trial court had used the wrong Illinois Supreme Court Rule when it required Anglin to show good cause for the delay. While it's unclear why...

