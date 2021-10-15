Chicago Radio Host Says Station Defamed Her In $10M Suit

By Lauraann Wood (October 15, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Chicago morning radio host for popular station The Mix launched a $10 million defamation suit against its operator, claiming the company publicly portrayed her as a liar to protect her former co-host — its most successful personality — from sexual harassment allegations it knew were true. Melissa McGurren, who co-hosted The Mix's "Eric in the Morning with Melissa and Whip," alleged Thursday that Hubbard Radio Chicago LLC went to unlawful lengths to protect former co-host Eric Ferguson and the station's revenue stream against allegations that Ferguson sexually harassed McGurren on several occasions throughout her 22 years at the station....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS