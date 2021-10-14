Sports Co. Says Lacrosse Groups Biased Against Black Youth

By Melissa Angell (October 14, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Radar Sports Management hit numerous lacrosse groups with a $35 million breach of contract lawsuit on Thursday in New York federal court, saying that it's entitled to millions for the groups' discriminatory tactics after Radar's team was barred from playing in a lacrosse tournament, purportedly to prevent Black youth from participating. Radar Sports says that the lacrosse groups, which purportedly operate jointly under the trade name Club National, acted collectively to discriminate against young Black men who wish to play lacrosse when they excluded the sports management group — which is a minority-owned business with diverse coaches and a diverse team —...

