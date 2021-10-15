Kemper Strikes $17.6M Deal To End Data Breach Litigation

By Lauraann Wood (October 15, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Kemper Corp. and subsidiary Infinity Insurance Co. have entered a settlement valued around $17.6 million to end litigation over claims stemming from two data breaches that gave hackers access to customers' personal information, a proposed customer class said Thursday. The settlement will provide 18 months of financial fraud coverage services and potentially thousands of dollars in reimbursements for more than 6.1 million customers who learned their personal information had potentially been compromised after Kemper and Infinity suffered data breaches in December and March, the customers told U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold. The customers value the settlement around $17.6 million, which they...

