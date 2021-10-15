Nimbus, Bristol-Myers Can't Sell Psoriasis Drug Amid Dispute

By Matthew Perlman (October 15, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court is blocking the sale of a psoriasis treatment under development by Nimbus Therapeutics LLC until after a dispute plays out with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. over purchase rights for the drug candidate. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a preliminary injunction order on Thursday preventing Nimbus from transferring intellectual property and other assets associated with the Tyk2 inhibitor it has been developing and also barring Bristol-Myers subsidiary Celgene from selling its purported purchase rights for the pipeline drug. An opinion explaining the court's rationale is set to follow the order in "due course," but Judge Rakoff found...

