Software Co. Lobs Trade Secret Claims In $47M Monopoly Suit

By Rosie Manins (October 15, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Firing back against a $47 million lawsuit accusing it of monopolizing the market for utility data management, an Atlanta software company countersued for trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition against a startup founded by its alumni. PowerPlan Inc., a supplier of utility management software, alleged Thursday that tax consulting and software development firm Lucasys Inc. is using its confidential information to provide a rival service to customers. Lucasys, also based in the Atlanta area, sued PowerPlan in July 2020, claiming, in addition to unfair competition, that PowerPlan was making false threats to involve customers in trade secrets litigation. In its answer...

