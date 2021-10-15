Health Care Co. Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Medicare Freeze

By Katryna Perera (October 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An investor in health care delivery platform InnovAge Holding Corp. has filed a proposed securities class action alleging the company lied about its business and operations in its initial public offering, which in turn led its stock price to fall when new enrollment at one of its hospitals was banned by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Investor Ryan McLeod filed the suit on Thursday in Colorado federal court on behalf of those who purchased or acquired InnovAge stock in relation to its IPO registration statement. The company, which operates a health care delivery platform focused on helping senior citizens,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS