DOL Plan Could Make ESG Retirement Investing Hip — Again

By Al Barbarino (October 15, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Department of Labor proposal would rip down Trump-era barriers that discouraged ESG investing by employee retirement funds, but it may only be the latest volley in a fiery debate over whether such investments are economically relevant — and whether they benefit or harm investors. The Oct. 13 DOL proposal reasserts that retirement plan fiduciaries — the individuals or entities that manage an employee benefit plan and its assets — may consider environmental, social and governance factors when they select investments. The proposal states that "climate change and other ESG factors are often material and that in many instances"...

