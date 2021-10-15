Texas Justices Won't Revisit PUC Purview In Injury Suit

By Katie Buehler (October 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected utility CenterPoint's request to reconsider its June decision that the Public Utility Commission of Texas doesn't have exclusive jurisdiction over an injury lawsuit filed against the company. CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric LLC filed a motion for rehearing with the state's high court on Aug. 16, arguing the court's holding allowing the family of Glenn Wood Higgins to proceed in probate court — instead of first going to the PUC — with tort claims blaming improperly designed power lines for his electrocution death deviates from a 2018 unanimous decision that held that the Legislature created...

