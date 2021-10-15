Texas Justices To Review SandRidge Electric Shock Suit

By Morgan Conley (October 15, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether a lower court was right to revive a contractor's lawsuit seeking to hold an energy production company responsible for injuries he incurred when he was shocked while working near a live wire on the company's property. The justices granted SandRidge Energy Inc.'s petition for review, agreeing to consider whether the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso wrongly allowed contractor John Barfield's personal injury suit against the company to proceed. SandRidge argues Barfield's knowledge of the live wire frees it from any duty to warn him of the hazard under Texas' property...

