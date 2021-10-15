Texas Justices To Review $820M Refinery Feud

By Michelle Casady (October 15, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to wade into an $820 million dispute between Petrobras and Belgium-based Transcor Astra Group over a soured refinery partnership, a move both companies requested. The state's high court will hear oral arguments in January. Brazilian's state-owned oil giant and Astra are challenging a lower court's ruling that the $820 million settlement between the companies, reached in 2012, covered Petrobras' claims based on Astra not revealing alleged bribes it paid to secure the refinery partnership, but not claims based on Astra hiding alleged additional bribe offers to resolve legal fights when the partnership went south....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS