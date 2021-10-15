DC Circ. Mulls Whether To Nix $112M Tatneft Arbitral Award

By Nadia Dreid (October 15, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- One member of the D.C. Circuit said Friday that he felt like Russian oil company Tatneft was trying to "dance away" from his questions about whether the lower court had employed the correct standard when deciding to enforce a $112 million arbitration award the company won against Ukraine. U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards said during oral arguments Friday that he was confused whether the D.C. federal court that had the case before him had used an evident partiality standard or a justifiable doubt standard when deciding that the arbitrator wasn't biased. The judge said he also wasn't sure whether the...

