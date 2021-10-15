Texas Justices To Hear Houston Drainage Fee Dispute

By Michelle Casady (October 15, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether to revive a proposed class action against Houston and its leaders brought by property owners who say they are owed reimbursement for a drainage fee that was misleadingly imposed on residents of the city. Elizabeth C. Perez filed the lawsuit in June 2015, days after the Texas Supreme Court sided with property owners and agreed that the ballot measure, Proposition 1, failed to disclose that the amendment imposed charges directly onto some voters, and remanded the case to the trial court. The drainage fee was meant to fund a public works...

